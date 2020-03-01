Home

Age 87, of Brentwood, passed away on February 28, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh on August 21, 1932. Beloved son to the late Joseph and Dolores Zaleta. Loving husband to Nancy M. Zaleta who passed in 2012; caring father to Cynthia (Richard) Geis and William J. Zaleta; proud grandfather to Stephanie (Joshua) Glasser and Elizabeth Geis; loving great-grandfather to Gavin Glasser and Makenna Glasser; brother to Henry, Alfred, Leo and George Zaleta and Ester McAfee; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. Preceded in death by one brother, Arthur "Chico" Zaleta. Billy retired from J & L Steel where he was an Electrician for 42 years. He will always be remembered for his love of Boxing and giving back to his community with his mentoring and coaching. He was a Air Force veteran and will be missed dearly. Friends will be received 12-8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 and 12-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in William's name to: ALSAC/, 600 Waterfront Dr. #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
