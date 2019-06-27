|
MAXWELL WILLIE BELL
Peacefully on June 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Martha Edmonds and Yvonne Armes; sister of Kathleen Jones. She is also survived by additional siblings, a great host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3313 Brighton Rd. 15212. Funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 22 Sampsonia Way, 15212 www.costonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019