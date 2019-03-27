Home

Tunie Funeral Home
WILLIE E. JONES Jr.

WILLIE E. JONES Jr. Obituary
JONES WILLIE E. JR.

Formerly of Youngstown, OH. Passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Idell Kirby-Jones; children, Willie E. Jones, Jason Jones, Takisha Jones, Edward N. Jones, 15 grandchildren; siblings, Walter Jones, Aldric (Kimberly) Jones, Christine (Bob) Woods, Stephanie (Cedric) Jones-Robsinson; and a host of nieces, nephew, and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention. Visitation 10-11 a.m. At Zion Baptist Church, 1300 Locust St. McKeesport, PA, where services will follow visitation. Arrangements done by TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
