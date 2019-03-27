|
JONES WILLIE E. JR.
Formerly of Youngstown, OH. Passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Idell Kirby-Jones; children, Willie E. Jones, Jason Jones, Takisha Jones, Edward N. Jones, 15 grandchildren; siblings, Walter Jones, Aldric (Kimberly) Jones, Christine (Bob) Woods, Stephanie (Cedric) Jones-Robsinson; and a host of nieces, nephew, and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention. Visitation 10-11 a.m. At Zion Baptist Church, 1300 Locust St. McKeesport, PA, where services will follow visitation. Arrangements done by TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019