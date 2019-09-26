|
BARRON WILLIE MAE
Willie Mae Barron, 90, past away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Sarah Mcfee of Arkansas, Allie Barron of Homestead, Lula (Menelik) Bey of West Mifflin, Eldrew Barron III of Pittsburgh, Thomas Barron of McKeesport, Robert Barron, Ruth Barron of California, Larry Barron, Ruby Barron of Georgia; 26 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friend too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E 11th Avenue, Homestead, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment Homewood Cemetery www.tuniefuneralimeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019