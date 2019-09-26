Home

Services
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
WILLIE MAE BARRON


1929 - 2019
WILLIE MAE BARRON Obituary
BARRON WILLIE MAE

Willie Mae Barron, 90, past away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Sarah Mcfee of Arkansas, Allie Barron of Homestead, Lula (Menelik) Bey of West Mifflin, Eldrew Barron III of Pittsburgh, Thomas Barron of McKeesport, Robert Barron, Ruth Barron of California, Larry Barron, Ruby Barron of Georgia; 26 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friend too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E 11th Avenue, Homestead, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment Homewood Cemetery www.tuniefuneralimeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
