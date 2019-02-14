Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
WILLIE MAE MURPHY

WILLIE MAE MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY WILLIE MAE

Age 91. Peacefully on February 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Sylvia Weir, Kenneth Murphy, Larry Boyd-Murphy, Patricia Murphy, Judy Johnson, and Dwayne Murphy. Sister of Harold Tatum. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave. 15206, where funeral service will be on Saturday at 11 a.m.


www.costonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
