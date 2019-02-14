|
MURPHY WILLIE MAE
Age 91. Peacefully on February 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Sylvia Weir, Kenneth Murphy, Larry Boyd-Murphy, Patricia Murphy, Judy Johnson, and Dwayne Murphy. Sister of Harold Tatum. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave. 15206, where funeral service will be on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019