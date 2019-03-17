GOGNIAT WILLIS

Age 89, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Danylik) and Nicholas, his brothers, Nicholas, Michael, Stephen, Metro, and Theodore. He is survived by his sister, Anna; sister-in-law, Alice; and many nieces and nephews. Willis graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for many years. He was an active member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church where he was a long-time member of their famous pierogie making team. He always had a kind word for everyone and was willing to help people anytime he was asked. He was a wonderful man who will be missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Parastas Service will be held during visitation at 6:30 p.m. Panakhyda Service in the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Liturgy in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 109 South 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com