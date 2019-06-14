DAVISON, JR. WILLIS L. "BILL"

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, age 74, of Warrendale, born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Willis and Emma Pitt Davison. Willis was a self-employed insurance investigator and owner of W.L. Davison Forensic Services. He was also the former owner of W.L. Davison Auto Body and Automotive in Warrendale. He was a member of the North Hills Lodge # 716 F. & A.M. Companion of Linda Kesler; father of Wilma Davison, Wendy Davison and Deborah Davison; brother of Herbert A. Davison, Jean Walters and Martha Brown. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to or the ALS Foundation. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.