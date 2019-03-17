GREENAWAY WILLIS R. JR.

Age 80, of Monroeville, passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Fry) Greenaway for 57 years; loving father of Laura Lynn (Gino) Lucci; also survived by his favorite grandson, Giacinto, Jr. and other favorite grandson, Garrett. Willis proudly served the community as a Monroeville Police Officer for 38 years before retiring in 1996 from the force. He was a longtime member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Eastmont; preceded in death by his parents, Willis R. and Irene (D'Incau) Greenaway, Sr.; and his brother, Tony Greenaway. Family and friends will be received Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/ PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private at a later date. www.jobefuneralhome.com.