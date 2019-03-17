Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/ PLUM CHAPEL)
corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North
Monroeville, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/ PLUM CHAPEL)
corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North
Monroeville, PA
Age 80, of Monroeville, passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Fry) Greenaway for 57 years; loving father of Laura Lynn (Gino) Lucci; also survived by his favorite grandson, Giacinto, Jr. and other favorite grandson, Garrett. Willis proudly served the community as a Monroeville Police Officer for 38 years before retiring in 1996 from the force. He was a longtime member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Eastmont; preceded in death by his parents, Willis R. and Irene (D'Incau) Greenaway, Sr.; and his brother, Tony Greenaway. Family and friends will be received Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/ PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private at a later date. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
