|
|
GODWIN WILMA B.
Age 89, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in her home. She was born August 25, 1930 in Bridgeville; a daughter of the late Mansuto and Margaret Colussy Berton. Wilma graduated from Bridgeville High School class of 1948 and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She had been a nurse at the former Mayview State Hospital as well as private duties. Wilma was the former owner, with her husband George, of Godwin's Village Green Golf Course in Hickory where she ran the pro shop and cooked in the kitchen. She lived her life between Hickory and Cross Creek, where she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home and was a member of Fawcett Methodist Church. She had loved her two wonderful dogs, April and Easter. On November 1, 1952 she married George R. Godwin her husband of 54 years, who passed away February 27, 2006. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra (Thomas) Godwin Staples of Lake Placid, FL, George R. "Hoss" (Susan) Godwin of Washington, Mark L. (Betsy) Godwin of Maine and Arthur S. "Luke" (Michele) Godwin of Rock Tavern, New York; five grandchildren, Mark, Jr. and Derek Godwin, Angel Wasnik, Deanna (Dennis) Clark and Daniel Kaminsky; great-grandchildren, Cheynne, Naomi, Luke, Andrew, Colton and Logan; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Godwin was the last of her immediate family. Deceased in addition to her husband and parents, are two sisters, Victoria Yurchey and Gloria Littlehale. Friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor; 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg 724-745-8120 where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Bridgeville. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019