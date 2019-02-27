EIBECK SR. WILMA, OSF

On February 25, 2019, age 98. Loving daughter of the late George Eibeck Jr. and Frances Eibeck; Sister of Grace Streyle and the late George Eibeck, Carl Eibeck, Maryhelen Colbeck and Frances Stefurak. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Sister received a Bachelor Degree in education from Duquesne University. After 49 years of teaching as elementary school teacher and ministering as principal in the Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Altoona-Johnstown dioceses, two years in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and various parish ministries Wilma became manager of Bry-Mard Apartments. Throughout her active ministry days Sister always had a love of the poor and disadvantaged; grateful for being able to serve God's poor. Upon retirement Sister has been active in the prayer ministry of the congregation. Sister will be remembered fondly for her kind, helpful and loving ways towards others being faithful to her Franciscan vocation: "Preach the Gospel always and if necessary use words." Visitation at the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, Mount Alvernia, 146 Hawthorne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m., until the time of the wake service at 6:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities Chapel at Mount Alvernia on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Sister's Cemetery at Mount Alvernia. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 146 Hawthorne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

