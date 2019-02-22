Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1222 Muldowney Ave
Lincoln Place, PA 15207
(412) 464-4377
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA MARSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA F. "BILLIE" (WESOLOWSKI) MARSH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILMA F. "BILLIE" (WESOLOWSKI) MARSH Obituary
MARSH WILMA F. "BILLIE" (WESOLOWSKI)

Age 90, of West Mifflin, formerly of Lincoln Place, on February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clayton Marsh; loving mother of Wesley C. (Louise) Kolan of Lincoln Place; cherished grandmother of Dustin Kolan and Heather (Rueben) Amigleo; cherished great-grandmother of Colin and Paige Amigleo; also many nieces and nephews. Billie was the sole proprietor of Marsh's Dairy in Lincoln Place, she worked for Red Lobster and Homestead Library. Member of Lincoln Place Church of the Nazarene. Friends received on Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at GREEN FUNERAL HOME of Lincoln Place, 1222 Muldowney Ave., Lincoln Place, 412-461-6394 where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor W. Joseph Stump. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now