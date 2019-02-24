MARSH WILMA F. "BILLIE" (WESOLOWSKI)

Age 90, of West Mifflin, formerly of Lincoln Place, on February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clayton Marsh; loving mother of Wesley C. (Louise) Kolan of Lincoln Place; cherished grandmother of Dustin Kolan and Heather (Rueben) Amigleo; cherished great-grandmother of Colin and Paige Amigleo; also many nieces and nephews. Billie was the sole proprietor of Marsh's Dairy in Lincoln Place, she worked for Red Lobster and Homestead Library. Member of Lincoln Place Church of the Nazarene. Friends received on Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at GREEN FUNERAL HOME of Lincoln Place, 1222 Muldowney Ave., Lincoln Place, 412-461-6394 where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor W. Joseph Stump. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com