GILES WILMA J. (ADAMUSKO)
Age 92, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 of Carrick. Wife of the late William Giles; loving mother of Marilyn (Roger) Miller and the late William Michael Giles; cherished grandmother of Michael (Kelli) Miller and Joeylyn (Brian) Lemme; great-grandmother of Dylynn Lemme and Riley Miller. Family and friends received Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank the Oak Leaf Personal Care Home in Baldwin for the wonderful care that Wilma received over the last four years. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019