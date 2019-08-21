Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA GILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA J. (ADAMUSKO) GILES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILMA J. (ADAMUSKO) GILES Obituary
GILES WILMA J. (ADAMUSKO)

Age 92, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 of Carrick. Wife of the late William Giles; loving mother of Marilyn (Roger) Miller and the late William Michael Giles; cherished grandmother of Michael (Kelli) Miller and Joeylyn (Brian) Lemme; great-grandmother of Dylynn Lemme and Riley Miller. Family and friends received Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank the Oak Leaf Personal Care Home in Baldwin for the wonderful care that Wilma received over the last four years. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now