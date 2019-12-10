Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA BAUMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA L. BAUMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILMA L. BAUMANN Obituary
BAUMANN WILMA L.

Age 92, of Bridgeville, formerly of McCandless Township, died peacefully on December 8, 2019, with her beloved husband of 71 years, Frank A. Baumann, Jr. at her side. Survived by her loving children, Cynthia Ann (David) Kinney of Ocala, FL, Donald (Janis) Baumann, of Upper St. Clair, and Patricia Lynn (Marty) Evans, of The Villages, FL; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Josephine (Jo) Johnston of Washington, PA, and brother, Robert D. Laib of Williamsburg,VA. She was preceded in death by her brother, James R. Laib and sister, Darl Jean Norris. Wilma was a devoted wife and loving mother, who loved gardening and all crafts, especially knitting, needle point, cross-stitch, sewing, and quilting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. 


www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now