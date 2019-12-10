|
BAUMANN WILMA L.
Age 92, of Bridgeville, formerly of McCandless Township, died peacefully on December 8, 2019, with her beloved husband of 71 years, Frank A. Baumann, Jr. at her side. Survived by her loving children, Cynthia Ann (David) Kinney of Ocala, FL, Donald (Janis) Baumann, of Upper St. Clair, and Patricia Lynn (Marty) Evans, of The Villages, FL; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Josephine (Jo) Johnston of Washington, PA, and brother, Robert D. Laib of Williamsburg,VA. She was preceded in death by her brother, James R. Laib and sister, Darl Jean Norris. Wilma was a devoted wife and loving mother, who loved gardening and all crafts, especially knitting, needle point, cross-stitch, sewing, and quilting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019