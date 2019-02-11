Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
BURKE WILMA L.

Age 86 of the North Side, on February 8, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Matthew and Catherine Lascak; Wilma was a retired Senior Clerk from Verizon with 41 years of service. Mother of John (late Diane) Burke of Duquesne, Jay (Danielle) Burke of Pittsburgh and the late David and Joseph Burke; also multiple grand and great-grandchildren; and a great-great-nephew, Davon; sister of Margaret Abercrombie of Bellevue; also survived by Cathy, special. Visitation Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held at 2 p.m., Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cerebral Palsy.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
