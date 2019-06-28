|
ALLEN WILMA MAE
Age 77, of McKeesport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 64 years, James A. Allen, Sr.; children, Sabrina D. (Antwan) Wooten, James A. Allen, Jr., Natasha M. (Gabrielle) Moreno; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives too numerous to mention. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 Eighth Avenue Homestead, where funeral services will follow visitation. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019