Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
WILMA MAE ALLEN


1942 - 2019
WILMA MAE ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN WILMA MAE

Age 77, of McKeesport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 64 years, James A. Allen, Sr.; children, Sabrina D. (Antwan) Wooten, James A. Allen, Jr., Natasha M. (Gabrielle) Moreno; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives too numerous to mention. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 Eighth Avenue Homestead, where funeral services will follow visitation. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
