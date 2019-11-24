|
JACOBS WILMA MARIE (COOK)
Age 92, of Shaler Twp., on November 22, 2019. Wife of the late Charles T. Mother of Cathy Ann Griffith. Grandmother of Jessica Yancoskie. Great-grandmother of Preston Yancoskie. Sister of the late Warren Earl Cook, Jr. Aunt of Barbara Desiderio (Phil). Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Monday, 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019