Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA JACOBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA MARIE (COOK) JACOBS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILMA MARIE (COOK) JACOBS Obituary
JACOBS WILMA MARIE (COOK)

Age 92, of Shaler Twp., on November 22, 2019. Wife of the late Charles T. Mother of Cathy Ann Griffith. Grandmother of Jessica Yancoskie. Great-grandmother of Preston Yancoskie. Sister of the late Warren Earl Cook, Jr. Aunt of Barbara Desiderio (Phil). Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Monday, 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.                  Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now