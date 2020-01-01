|
|
CRISP, JR. REVEREND WILMER L.
Reverend Wilmer L. Crisp, Jr., 80, of Wilkins Township, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Aspinwall, PA following a lengthy illness. Rev. Crisp was an associate pastor at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Sharpsburg, PA. An Army Veteran, he was a loyal member of Post 709 in Sharpsburg. An avid rider, Rev. Crisp was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. Rev. Crisp was the son of the late Rev. Wilmer L. and Mary Crisp and was raised by devoted stepmother Coatney Crisp. Preceded in death by one brother, Donald Crisp. He is survived by one sister, Sheila (Glenn) Walker; three sons, Eric and Aaron Crisp as well as Chris West and a daughter, Krystal Knox. Also a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. followed immediately by funeral service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1020 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA. The interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA at 2 p.m. Services entrusted to COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020