MCMANNIS WILSON

Age 78, of Cecil Township, Georgetown Estates, passed away peacefully at his home on May 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen McMannis. He is survived by son, Michael (Kristina); and grandchildren, Hunter and Chase McMannis, Sharon (Bob) Mallon; and their children, Jeremy (Leslie) Barnes; and their son, Jacob; Brittany Barnes and Joseph and Christian Mallon; Harry (Dina) Marshall; and their children, Sarah and Jack; and many loving cousins and friends. During high school, he achieved the Order of the Arrow as an Eagle Scout, went on to serve in the United States Air Force, and then became the Director of Maintenance Engineering for CONSOL Coal for 20 years. His greatest joy was giving of himself to other people. Arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. Service with full military honors will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. A luncheon will follow. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.