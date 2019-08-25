Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
WING LEE Obituary
LEE WING

Age 99, of Oakland, on Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Fung Yee Lee; son of the late Quong Fang Yee and Jin I; beloved father of Mae (Frank) Fisher, Mary Lee (Mark Rosenzweig), Lily Chin (Dennis), Rose Tom (Leland), James Lee (Amy); brother of Kim Tong and the late Paul Yee; grandfather of Michael Rosenzweig (Leah), Joel Rosenzweig, Kevin Fong (Lynda), Laura Blahovec (Stephen), Gregory Chin (Mandy), Brandon Tom (Diem), Shannon Chang (Karl), Morgan Lee; great grandfather of Evelyn Fong, Elle Fong, Nora Blahovec, Simon Blahovec, Emerson Tom and Rowan Tom. As just a teenager, Wing Lee came to Pittsburgh from humble beginnings in China. Working shoulder to shoulder with Fung, his devoted wife of 79 years, they built a successful laundry business in the heart of Oakland from 1935-1983. After his retirement, he continued to enjoy his five children and and their growing families. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were one of his greatest pleasures, bringing so much laughter and joy to his life. Our father was a strong but gentle man with a soft smile. At the end, he fought hard to stay on this earth with his family but God called him on Friday, August 23, 2019. He will be forever missed by his family. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, the Funeral Service 11 a.m. in the funeral home. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
