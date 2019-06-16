Home

WINIFRED D. "WINNIE" (DILLON) MANKO

WINIFRED D. "WINNIE" (DILLON) MANKO Obituary
MANKO WINIFRED D. (DILLON) "WINNIE"

Age 67, on Friday, June 14, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife for 42 years of Andy Manko; daughter of the late Richard and Peggy Ann (Cogswell) Dillon and Alma Dischner Dillon; loving sister of Kathleen (Robert) Stein, Debbie (Bill) Andrulonis, and Mike (Tootie) Dischner, the late Richard A. (survived by Fran) Dillon, Jr., Thomas V. (survived by Donna) Dillon, and Ed (survived by Karen) Dischner; sister-in-law of Ellen E. Manko; aunt of Bob and Joe Stein, Adam and Megan Dillon, Sarah Fichter, Rich Dillon, III, Ed and Michael Dischner, Bill, Jim and Jessica Andrulonis, and the late Julie Duttine. Friends will be received at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Passionist Nuns, 2715 Churchview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
