WINIFRED KUNA
WINIFRED G. (STARK) KUNA

KUNA WINIFRED G. (STARK)

Age 54, of Shaler Township, on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved fiancée of William Welsh, Sr.; loving mother of Sean (Jennifer) Kuna, Winifred (Joseph) Vickinovac and Lydia Welsh; cherished grandmother of Logan, Kirsten, Paige and one on the way; dear sister of Janet Stark-Cunningham and Patricia Stark; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Winnie had a heart of gold, helping others in many ways and always putting them first. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
