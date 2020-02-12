|
|
KOBUS WINIFRED STRONG
Age 86 of Shaler Twp., on Feb. 10, 2020. Wife of Joseph John Kobus. Mother of Kathy (James) Poole, Jodi (Arlen) Singer, Bonnie (Gary) Giel, Mary (Douglas) Smith. Grandmother of James and Kelsey Poole, Mary Chase, Allie and Joseph Giel, Laura and Megan Smith. Sister of Molly (George) Missey and the late Phyllis "Skip"(Dave) Weir, Donald (Vi) Strong, and Vivian "Bim" (surviving husband James) Bragg. Daughter of the late Donald Holton Strong and Laura Kunkle Strong. Devoted to Joe and her family. Winifred was an active member of Glenshaw Presbyterian Church since Oct. of 1968. She graduated Perry High School class of '51. Married Joseph on June 1, 1957. Queen of the Fourth of July, hosting a large family and friends event for 50 years. Winifred was an artist at heart. Visitation Thurs. and Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Sat. 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Bread of Life Food Pantry in Etna or Glenshaw Presbyterian Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020