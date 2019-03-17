McGORAN WM. BRYAN

Age 55, of Dormont, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 15, 2019; loving father of Scott J. Welsh-McGoran (Nikki); loving grandfather of Ciarin and Morrigan; devoted son of the late Shirley A. (Triggs) and Gerald W. McGoran; cherished brother of Thomas (Alycia) McLellan, John (Linda) McGoran, Jennifer McGoran (Donald) Kelly, Shawn (Krissy), Cullen (Melissa) McGoran, Kevin (Kristi) McGoran, the late Marjorie McLellan, Robert McLellan and Gerald D. McGoran; nephew of Genevieve Prahl; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Bryan was a proud US Army Veteran and his passions included painting and traveling. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Tuesday, 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to s, 301 Grant Street, Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. laughlinfuneralhome.com