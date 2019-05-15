CARMICHAEL WRAY SCOTT

Age 74, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his Gahanna, Ohio Residence surrounded by family. He graduated from Penn State University, former associate of Firestone and retired from Swedish Match, NA as Business Logistics Supply Chain Manager. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mona Diane Carmichael; daughter, Kellie Ragan of Minerva Park, OH; son, Wray Scott (Dana) Carmichael, Jr of Canal Winchester, OH; grandsons, Aidan Paul, Wray Scott, III and Ethan Dennis Carmichael; brothers, Paul D. (Judy) of Cupertino, CA, John M. (Jan) of Lexington, KY, Walter D. (Barbara) of Woodlands, TX and James T. (Donna) of Colfax, NC; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Saturday at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. Private family interment. Contributions may be made to the ., 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215 or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6001 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213 in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.