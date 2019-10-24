Home

YIH-JIAN WANG Obituary
WANG YIH-JIAN

Age 86, of Pittsburgh, passed Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Born May 9, 1933, son of Tze-Jung and Tsan Wang in Taipei, Taiwan. A WVU Professor of Mining Engineering in Morgantown, WV. Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Janet, by 1 week. Survived by sons, Christopher Wang and Stephen Wang of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Jennifer Wang (Nick Atkins) of Palo Alto, CA; and grandchildren, Elise and Leon. Visitation and Services for YJ and his wife will take place Friday, Oct 25 from 9 until 11 a.m. in the Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements and services entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME. Please visit YJ's memorial page at: www.ELACHKO.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
