SANDO YOKO
Age 84, of Upper St. Clair, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Isamu Sando; dear mother of Mariko Sando (Jack Sclabassi); loving grandmother of Jackson Sando (Derrick Layton) and Maya Vaughan (Andrew); great-grandmother of Casey, Haley and Kellan Vaughan. Yoko loved going to the Pittsburgh Opera and Pittsburgh Symphony while also being involved with the Japanese Society, Japanese Nationality Room and The Sakura Project. She opened her heart and home as a surrogate mother to 45 Research Fellows from Japan at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine over three decades. Without Yoko's love and support, her husband, Dr. Isamu Sando, would not have been able to achieve the tremendous success in his career. Lovingly called "YokoMama" by her family, she will be remembered for her larger-than-life personality, impeccable style and grace, infectious laugh, and as a social butterfly who loved to shop. She will be missed by her family, as well as her "adopted" family, Akiko and John Karapandi and family, and many, many friends. Friends welcome Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Yoko's family would like to thank the staff of Asbury Heights and Family Hospice for their care and support. Donations can be made in Yoko's honor to the Japanese Nationality Room and Pittsburgh Sakura Project. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019