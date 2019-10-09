|
|
SALDAMARCO YOLANDA "NANA"
Age 97, of Ross Township, formerly of East Liberty, unexpectedly following complications resulting from a car accident, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Wife of the late Alfred M. Saldamarco, Sr.; mother of Ralph J. (Shirley) Saldamarco, Joann Criscella, and Alfred M. Saldamarco, Jr.; grandmother of Lynda (Gregg) Fischer, Michael (Nicole) Saldamarco, and Andrea Criscella; great-grandmother of Angelina, Christiana, and Martina Saldamarco, Aletta and Alaina Fischer, and Dameon and Mikella Demiff; also survived and loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Tannarome, Domenic Franco, Helen Signore, and Angeline DeSarno. Nana devoted her love and life to her family and was cherished by all who knew her. Family and friends will be received Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 10 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Church, across the street from the funeral home. Funeral prayers will take place at the funeral home prior to Mass, at 9:30 a.m. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery to follow Mass. Flowers or memorial contributions, may be made to the family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019