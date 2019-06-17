Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Resources
More Obituaries for YURIKO ROSENBERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YURIKO "LIL" (SATO) ROSENBERRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

YURIKO "LIL" (SATO) ROSENBERRY Obituary
ROSENBERRY YURIKO "LIL" (SATO)

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, age 91, of Wilmerding. She was the beloved wife of the late John D. Rosenberry; cherished mother of Roy K. (Roni) Rosenberry, John C. Rosenberry and the late Blair A. and Joyce S. Rosenberry; also church daughter and dear friend to Diane Bergamasco; grandmother of Jennifer M. (Mark Goyak) Rosenberry and Kristy D. (Keith Senkow) Rosenberry; and sweet great-granddaughter, Elliana Sato Senkow. Lil loved life and everyone in it, she was happy to do anything for anyone and share her famous fried rice, she will be missed. Friends received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn. Funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Faith Bible Baptist Church, 150 Curry Avenue, Turtle Creek, with Pastor Gary LaPietra officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Faith Bible Baptist Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now