ROSENBERRY YURIKO "LIL" (SATO)

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, age 91, of Wilmerding. She was the beloved wife of the late John D. Rosenberry; cherished mother of Roy K. (Roni) Rosenberry, John C. Rosenberry and the late Blair A. and Joyce S. Rosenberry; also church daughter and dear friend to Diane Bergamasco; grandmother of Jennifer M. (Mark Goyak) Rosenberry and Kristy D. (Keith Senkow) Rosenberry; and sweet great-granddaughter, Elliana Sato Senkow. Lil loved life and everyone in it, she was happy to do anything for anyone and share her famous fried rice, she will be missed. Friends received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn. Funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Faith Bible Baptist Church, 150 Curry Avenue, Turtle Creek, with Pastor Gary LaPietra officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Faith Bible Baptist Church.