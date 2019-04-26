|
BIDDLE YVONNE "VONNIE"
On Thursday, April 25, 2019, age 79, of Elizabeth Twp. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Albert F. "Zeke" Biddle Jr.; mother of Scott (Nancy) Biddle, Dr. Jeff (Susan) Biddle, Mark (Jane) Biddle and Lance (Laura) Biddle; grandmother of Derek, Brittany, Matthew, Elizabeth, Andrew, Carl, Michael, Joseph, Kate and Sarah Biddle; sister-in-law of Charles Thompson; also nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Monday at 10 a.m. in Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church. MEET AT THE CHURCH. Memorial contributions to Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church, 100 Timothy Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. Offer condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019