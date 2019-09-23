|
|
CLANAGAN YVONNE
On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Yvonne Clanagan, 77, of Wilkinsburg, PA. Mother of Scott, LaVonne and Donelle Clanagan; sister of Ruth Outler and Ruby Giles. Also survived by four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 24, 2019, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880, where the funeral service wiil begin after the visitation Tuesday 12:00 p.m. Interment Braddock Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019