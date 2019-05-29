MUSURRES YVONNE D. (ARNOLD)

Of Turtle Creek, age 85, on Monday, Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward F. "Mazu' Musurres for 50 years; loving mother of Brian (Janet) Buzby, Carol Zenone, Linda Febo, Donna (James) Wagner, and Janet Lee Buzby; dear grandmother of Donna Posey, Angela Bianco, Missy Gray, Marissa (Larry) Boyle, Lisa Earhart, Brian (Gloria) Buzby, Christine (Brandon) Bennett, Elaine Wagner, and the late Dennis Bianco; proud great-grandmother of Rian, Danica, Gary, Quinton, Jordan, Kaydon, Brody, and Jada; sister of Mildred (late Larry) Kossler. Preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores (late John) Winkler and Lillian Arnold; and her brother, Donald "Bud" Arnold. Yvonne was a retired cashier from K-Mart in Monroeville where she was employed for many years. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave., at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church, Turtle Creek, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Yvonne will be laid to rest in Restland Memorial Park.