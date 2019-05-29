Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for YVONNE MUSURRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVONNE D. (ARNOLD) MUSURRES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

YVONNE D. (ARNOLD) MUSURRES Obituary
MUSURRES YVONNE D. (ARNOLD)

Of Turtle Creek, age 85, on Monday, Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward F. "Mazu' Musurres for 50 years; loving mother of Brian (Janet) Buzby, Carol Zenone, Linda Febo, Donna (James) Wagner, and Janet Lee Buzby; dear grandmother of Donna Posey, Angela Bianco, Missy Gray, Marissa (Larry) Boyle, Lisa Earhart, Brian (Gloria) Buzby, Christine (Brandon) Bennett, Elaine Wagner, and the late Dennis Bianco; proud great-grandmother of Rian, Danica, Gary, Quinton, Jordan, Kaydon, Brody, and Jada; sister of Mildred (late Larry) Kossler. Preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores (late John) Winkler and Lillian Arnold; and her brother, Donald "Bud" Arnold. Yvonne was a retired cashier from K-Mart in Monroeville where she was employed for many years. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave., at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church, Turtle Creek, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Yvonne will be laid to rest in Restland Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now