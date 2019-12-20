|
GEORGE YVONNE (NEE PANAIA)
At home with her daughter at her side, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at age 83. Yvonne was a resident of Forest Hills for 65 years and never entertained the idea of living elsewhere. She married Nick George, of East Pittsburgh, in 1961. Nick was an employee of Westinghouse Research in Churchill, PA. Yvonne was a cosmetologist and in her early years owned Yvonne's Beauty Studio in Wilkinsburg. In April of 1972, she received her BS degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh and then her Masters degree in Special Education. "Mrs. George" was a teacher for the Pittsburgh City School District for 38 years, primarily at Oliver High School on the North Side. "Cookie," as she was nicknamed by her parents Ernest and Phyllis Panaia, was a caring and devoted daughter and a fiercely loving and doting "Mum" to her only child, Elise. Cookie is remembered for her million-dollar smile and her incredible loyalty and work ethic. Survived by her daughter, Elise George (David Skiffington) of Churchill; and her baby brother, "Little Ernie" Ernest R. Panaia, Jr. of Alabama, whom she loved dearly; aunt of George Karystinos and Coula Karystinos, both of Forest Hills, Dona George Edwards (Jeff) of Florida, Chris George of Fox Chapel, Stacy George (Donald Alloian) of Florida, Dana Brown (Jeff) of Alabama, Rocco Panaia (Debbie) of Tennessee, Gina Panaia of Alabama, Nicole Panaia of Alabama. "Honorary Grandma" to James Michael Geiger of Lincoln Place. No visitation. Please no flowers. Private burial in Grandview Cemetery in North Versailles. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC.
