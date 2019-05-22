|
|
MAKAL YVONNE JANE LeMASTER
Age 86, of Baldwin Boro, died at home peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Olive and Arthur LeMaster. She is survived by husband of 65 years, August Arthur Makal; daughter, Kathleen Elizabeth (James) Schellenberg; grandson, Thomas A. Makal, Jr.; and sister, Barbara M. (Arthur) Bronder. She was predeceased by son, Thomas August Makal. She graduated from Carrick High School in 1950. She worked at Joseph Horne's for 20 years. She loved bowling, golfing and bridge. She had an extensive bear collection. The burial service will be private. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019