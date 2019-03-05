Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for YVONNE STUDEBAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVONNE K. "ONNIE" STUDEBAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

YVONNE K. "ONNIE" STUDEBAKER Obituary
STUDEBAKER YVONNE K. "ONNIE"

Age 82, of Brighton Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. Yvonne's pride and joy were her three children, T. Scott Studebaker (Angel) of Ross, Christopher (Gina) of Allison Park, and Eric (Molly) of Sewickley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas R. Studebaker. Yvonne and Thomas were married on April 24, 1965, at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. She and Thomas moved to their home on San Pedro Street shortly after their marriage, and there they raised their three sons and beloved dogs, Dino, Charles, and Brady. Yvonne's life revolved around her family, and she was a constant fixture at her sons' sporting events and school functions. Her favorite memories included summers in the backyard swimming pool and vacations to Wildwood, NJ. After her children were grown, Yvonne worked for Precision Endodontics in the North Hills, where her coworkers enjoyed her pleasant and welcoming personality. Yvonne was preceded in death her mother, Olive Korinsky; her father, Stephen Korinsky; and her sister, Joanne. In addition to her children, Yvonne is survived by her sisters, Audrey, Maryanne, Stephanie, and Debbie; a brother, Jerry; and her eight grandchildren, Adam (Laura), Nick, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Erik, Matt, Lucy, Eliose; and a great-grandson, Jackson. Friends received Wednesday 2 - 9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Little Sisters of the Poor, Benton Avenue, Brighton Heights.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now