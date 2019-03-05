STUDEBAKER YVONNE K. "ONNIE"

Age 82, of Brighton Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. Yvonne's pride and joy were her three children, T. Scott Studebaker (Angel) of Ross, Christopher (Gina) of Allison Park, and Eric (Molly) of Sewickley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas R. Studebaker. Yvonne and Thomas were married on April 24, 1965, at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. She and Thomas moved to their home on San Pedro Street shortly after their marriage, and there they raised their three sons and beloved dogs, Dino, Charles, and Brady. Yvonne's life revolved around her family, and she was a constant fixture at her sons' sporting events and school functions. Her favorite memories included summers in the backyard swimming pool and vacations to Wildwood, NJ. After her children were grown, Yvonne worked for Precision Endodontics in the North Hills, where her coworkers enjoyed her pleasant and welcoming personality. Yvonne was preceded in death her mother, Olive Korinsky; her father, Stephen Korinsky; and her sister, Joanne. In addition to her children, Yvonne is survived by her sisters, Audrey, Maryanne, Stephanie, and Debbie; a brother, Jerry; and her eight grandchildren, Adam (Laura), Nick, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Erik, Matt, Lucy, Eliose; and a great-grandson, Jackson. Friends received Wednesday 2 - 9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Little Sisters of the Poor, Benton Avenue, Brighton Heights.