TUMMINELLO YVONNE M. (KNAPP)
Age 78, of Penn Hills, on October 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Nellie Knapp; loving wife of the late Sam Tumminello; sister of Madeline DeLucia and the late Joanne Fetsko; stepmother of Julie, Sam, Jr. and Vincent Tumminello; loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 10; also many loving nieces and nephews. Yvonne was happiest when she was tinkering in the Frankstown Gardens Greenhouse with the love of her life, Sam. Friends received Saturday, 1 – 6:30 p.m., at which time a Blessing Service will be held at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
