Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for YVONNE TUMMINELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVONNE M. (KNAPP) TUMMINELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YVONNE M. (KNAPP) TUMMINELLO Obituary
TUMMINELLO YVONNE M. (KNAPP)

Age 78, of Penn Hills, on October 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Nellie Knapp; loving wife of the late Sam Tumminello; sister of Madeline DeLucia and the late Joanne Fetsko; stepmother of Julie, Sam, Jr. and Vincent Tumminello; loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 10; also many loving nieces and nephews. Yvonne was happiest when she was tinkering in the Frankstown Gardens Greenhouse with the love of her life, Sam. Friends received Saturday, 1 – 6:30 p.m., at which time a Blessing Service will be held at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YVONNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -