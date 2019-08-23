|
PENKROT YVONNE (BURDELSKI)
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Brookline. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Sandra Kinskey and Keith (Karen) Penkrot; grandmother of Matthew and Alexis Kinskey and Michael (Brianna), Kristen and David Penkrot; great-grandmother of Greyson and Larkin Penkrot; sister of Audrey (Gordon) Joswiak and the late Dolores (Ernest) Johnson. There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, Inc., 212 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019