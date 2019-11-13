|
|
HICKS YVONNE ROSE (SNYDER)
Age 90, of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James Neal Hicks, Sr. Devoted mother of James Neal Hicks, Jr. (Sharon), Timothy Ross Hicks, Holly Anne Hicks-Opperman, Rodger Allen Hicks, and Douglas Michael Hicks. Grandmother of Jason Neal Hicks, Justin James Hicks, Casey Marie DeMedio (Rich), David Ross Hicks, Lauren Marie Baumann (Glen), Jessica Lynn Summerville (Joshua), Jordan Conor Opperman (Erica), Sierra MacKenzie Hicks, and Jacob Ethan Hicks. Great-grandmother of Adler, Callum, Max, Natalia, Alex, Noah, Olivia, Keeghan, Ethan, Penelope, Conor, and Maximillian. Yvonne was a friend and cousin to many, and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in O'Hara Twp. Yvonne Hicks enjoyed a long career first as a teacher at Victor Comptometer School, followed by Personnel Director with Lerner Shops Regional Office, subsequently Inner Office Manager with Joseph Horne's Co., moving on to Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Dick's Sporting Goods Corporate Office. Her career capstone was 10 years with Market District (Giant Eagle) in Waterworks Mall, retiring at the age of 85. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp., on Friday, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019