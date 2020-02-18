Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Yvonne Sayles, 70, of McKeesport, PA. Mother of Jeffrey and Monica Sayles; sister of Bradley Sayles, Sue Harper, Dane Sayles and Kimberly Jones. Also a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. on February 19, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2400 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA, where the funeral service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. on February 20, 2020. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
