|
|
WILKINSON YVONNE (DARKOWSKI)
A memorial service for Yvonne Darkowski Wilkinson, 64, of Camden, SC, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church. Father Bill Owens will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, 914 Market Street, Camden, SC 29020. Yvonne died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Eugene and Georgia Marcus Darkowski. Yvonne received her Masters from Pittsburgh University. She studied voice and sang in the church choir and for weddings. A member of St. Mary Magdalene, Yvonne prayed with the sick in hospitals. She was also an artist, and did etchings on glass and painted rocks. Yvonne is survived by her brother, Stanley Darkowski, and sisters, Faith and Emily Darkowski, all of Pittsburgh, PA. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Mark Darkowski. KORNEGAY FUNERAL HOME, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Darkowski family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019