Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
Resources
More Obituaries for YVONNE WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVONNE (DARKOWSKI) WILKINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YVONNE (DARKOWSKI) WILKINSON Obituary
WILKINSON YVONNE (DARKOWSKI)

A memorial service for Yvonne Darkowski Wilkinson, 64, of Camden, SC, will be held at  6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church. Father Bill Owens will officiate.  Memorials may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, 914 Market Street, Camden, SC 29020. Yvonne died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Eugene and Georgia Marcus Darkowski. Yvonne received her Masters from Pittsburgh University. She studied voice and sang in the church choir and for weddings. A member of St. Mary Magdalene, Yvonne prayed with the sick in hospitals. She was also an artist, and did etchings on glass and painted rocks. Yvonne is survived by her brother, Stanley Darkowski, and sisters, Faith and Emily Darkowski,  all of Pittsburgh, PA. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Mark Darkowski. KORNEGAY FUNERAL HOME, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Darkowski family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YVONNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now