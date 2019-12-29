|
|
HUNGER ZACHARY F.
Age 29, of Mt. Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2019. Loving father of Arya Hunger; beloved son of Roy and Audra "AJ" Hunger; loving brother of Bill and Shawn Hazi; cherished grandson of Dee and Paul Letender and the late Otto and Dorothy Hunger; loving companion of Destiny Johnson; best friend of Amaya; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-7 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Blessing Service will be held Monday 7 p.m. Burial private to the family. Memorials may be made to ASPCA or the Humane Society. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019