Age 93, of Monroeville, passed away on December 22, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1926, to the late John and Bessie (Cade) Rusby. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Zummo; loving mother of Jeffrey (Sherry) Zummo, Zelia (Scott) Krusey, and the late Gary and Vincent Zummo; grandmother of Vinnie (Kelly), Scott, Jr., Alyssa, Nicole, and Jeffrey; great-grandmother of Gabriel and Dominic; sister of the late Sadie, Alice, Puds, and Charles. Family and friends will be received at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m Interment to follow at Allegheny Cemetery. Zelia was a devoted mother with a good heart and loved being in the yard tending to her flowers. The family would like to thank the staff at the Quality Life of Apollo for the care given to their mother. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019