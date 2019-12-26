Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZELIA ELIZABETH ZUMMO


1926 - 2019
ZELIA ELIZABETH ZUMMO Obituary
ZUMMO ZELIA ELIZABETH

Age 93, of Monroeville, passed away on December 22, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1926, to the late John and Bessie (Cade) Rusby. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Zummo; loving mother of Jeffrey (Sherry) Zummo,  Zelia (Scott) Krusey, and the late Gary and Vincent Zummo; grandmother of Vinnie (Kelly), Scott, Jr., Alyssa, Nicole, and Jeffrey; great-grandmother of Gabriel and Dominic; sister of the late Sadie, Alice, Puds, and Charles.  Family and friends will be received at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m  Interment to follow at Allegheny Cemetery. Zelia was a devoted mother with a good heart and loved being in the yard tending to her flowers. The family would like to thank the staff at the Quality Life of Apollo for the care given to their mother. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
