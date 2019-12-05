|
|
REDWING ZOLA B.
Age 92, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Lloyd V. Redwing for 61 years. She was born in White Oak on July 30, 1927. In 1955 the family moved to Chicago for 32 years where they enjoyed their lives with many friends until 1987 when early retirement brought them to Penn Hills. Ever smiling and unfailingly friendly, she was always a happy soul. She was the devoted mother and very proud of her son, Lloyd Redwing, II of Chicago and adoring grandmother of Christopher of Albany New York. Also survived by her sisters, June Rhynehart of Chicago and Marva Acie of North Versailles and nephew, Alan Brice of Florida. Friends received Saturday, 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills. Funeral to follow Saturday, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 11609 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235, where she was a member. She has found the perfect peace.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019