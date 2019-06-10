KURTZ ZORA S.

Age 87, of Pleasantville, formerly of Blairs Corners, Knox PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Aliquippa, PA she was the daughter of Theodore and Katherine Sonavec Sokolovich. In 1955 she was married to Cyril Kurtz, her lifetime friend and partner; and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2015. Also surviving are her seven children, Mary Kurtz Klinger (James) of Harrisburg, PA, Susan Kurtz Batson (Brayton "Buck") of Pleasantville, PA, Theresa Kurtz (Rick Chew) of Natrona Heights, PA, Cyril George Kurtz (Chang Kum Cha "Hyun Hee") of Augusta, GA, Adelle Kurtz Benjelloun (Najib) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Cynthia Kurtz (Paul Fernhout) of Edinburg, NY and Beverly Kurtz Folmer (James) of Germantown, MD; also surviving are ten grandsons; eight granddaughters; five great-granddaughters; four great-grandsons; a sister, Mary Warden of Bangor, ME; a brother, Theodore Sokolovich (Joan) of Monaca, PA; two sisters-in-law, Grace Kurtz Konchar and Kathy Wurms Kurtz; as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Zora was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Milan and Eli Sokolovich; and sisters, Diane Kaldon and Theodora Sokolovich. Friends will be received at the FALLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., in Fryburg on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. and also on Wednedsay from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Michael's Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Joseph Czkarowski, pastor presiding. Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories, photos and offer your condolences.