GRUBICH ZORKA
Age 92, of O'Hara Twp., on Monday, November 11, 2019, Mrs. Grubich was the beloved wife of Edward G. Grubich; mother of Edward F. Grubich (Heather) and Frank E. Grubich (Karrie); daughter of the late Mark and Magdalene Protulapac; grandmother of Emily Grubich, Samantha, Madeline, Hailey Grubich; sister of Kay and the late Diana, Mark, Joseph and John. Celebrate Mrs. Grubich's life with her family on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp. on Friday at 12 Noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019