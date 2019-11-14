Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
O'Hara Twp
ZORKA GRUBICH Obituary
GRUBICH ZORKA

Age 92, of O'Hara Twp., on Monday, November 11, 2019, Mrs. Grubich was the beloved wife of Edward G. Grubich; mother of Edward F. Grubich (Heather) and Frank E. Grubich (Karrie); daughter of the late Mark and Magdalene Protulapac; grandmother of Emily Grubich, Samantha, Madeline, Hailey Grubich; sister of Kay and the late Diana, Mark, Joseph and John. Celebrate Mrs. Grubich's life with her family on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at  PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp. on Friday at 12 Noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
