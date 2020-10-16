Aaron Mark Nelson, age 44, beloved husband, father, son, and brother passed away on October 10, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born September 5, 1976, to Mark C. Nelson and Christine Haymond Nelson. In his youth, he loved spending time with his older brother, Nathan; his younger brother, Jordan, and his sister Natalie, who became his stalwart friend and confidant.
He attended Idaho Falls High School where he excelled in football and was named All-State Defensive End. He was recruited by Boise State University to play football. As a young man, Aaron earned his Eagle Scout Award.
He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission from 1995-1997. As a teenager, he accompanied his family on a mission to Madrid, Spain for three years.
On October 17, 1997, Aaron married his high school sweetheart, Lana Jean Rasmussen, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Aaron adored his sweetheart with all his heart. She was the apple of his eye and the love of his life. They will be celebrating 23 years of blissful marriage this coming Saturday, October 17, 2020, the same day he will be laid to rest. They moved to Boise to attend Boise State University where Aaron became a Broncos super fan for life. He continued his education at Western States Chiropractic University in Portland, Oregon. After graduating he established his chiropractic practice, Allied Health, in Idaho Falls and had many loyal patients who loved him and valued his services.
Aaron and Lana are the parents of five fantastic children: Brynley Jean (17), Sheldon Mark (15), Blakely Jayne (12), Stockton Aaron (11), and
Stetson Nathan (8). He loved coaching his sons and cheering on his daughters. He was their #1 fan and wanted them to excel in all they did. He taught them important life lessons that they will remember forever. He loved coaching young athletes and instilled in them that "every team member is an MVP." Airplanes, especially Air Force jets, fascinated him and coined his nickname, "Air Force Aaron." He also enjoyed snowmobiling, jet skiing, metal detecting, and studying the frontier history of Idaho and Montana.
Aaron's genuine smile and infectious laugh could light up a room. He had an innate ability to love and serve people and make them feel valued. He was always quick to respond to people's needs.
Aaron bids a temporary farewell to his wife, Lana; his children; his parents, Mark and Christine Nelson; his sister, Natalie (Eric) Beck, niece, Kennedy, and nephews, Drake and Brooks; nieces, Miraya Nelson, and Hadley Nelson Hughes; his grandmothers: Emma Jane Nelson and Mildred Haymond; his in-laws, Lewis and Laurie Rasmussen and all those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Nathan Christian Nelson and Jordan Glenn Nelson; and his grandfathers: Glenn C. Nelson, and W. Dean Haymond.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Ammon West Stake Center. Interment at Rose Hill Cemetery.
