1976 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Adam David Allen, 43, of Shelley, passed away April 9, 2019, at his home.



He was born March 31, 1976, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to David Lyle Allen and Deborah Kay Gruver Allen. He grew up and attended schools in Ammon and graduated from Hillcrest High School. He also attended Eastern Idaho Technical College (EITC) where he received training in welding.



On March 12, 2010, he married Michelle Rene Anderson in Kentucky. Adam served 14 years of active duty in the U.S. Army before joining the Army National Guard 4 1/2 years ago. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic for the U.S. Army. For the past two years he has worked as an Apprentice Electrician.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman.



Adam is survived by his wife, Michelle Allen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Justin Adam Allen of Rigby, ID; daughter, Shalisa Dawn Allen of Germany; son, Jason David Allen of Germany; stepdaughter, Crystal Dawn Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID; stepdaughter, Makenzie Leanne Warren of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Amber Lorraine (Kurt Larsen) Allen of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Joshua Lyle (Juliet) Allen of Abu Dhabi, UAE; parents, David and Deborah Allen; and grandmothers, Lorraine Verla Morris and Glenna Allen;



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lyle George Allen and John Daniel Gruver.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.).



Military Rites will be performed at 6:30 p.m. by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard .



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 11, 2019