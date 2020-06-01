Loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Afton Inez Curtis Bills, passed away at the age of 95 on May 29, 2020, at her Rigby home surrounded by family.
Afton was born August 16, 1924, in Teton Valley just outside of Victor, Idaho, to Vernon Eli Curtis and Inez Ricks Curtis. She grew up and attended schools in Victor and Shelley, Idaho. After graduating from Shelley High School in 1942, she continued her education earning her degree as a registered nurse from the Idaho Falls LDS School of Nursing in 1945.
On April 28, 1944, she was married and sealed to her eternal companion, William Harvey Bills, in the Logan, Utah temple. Afton and Harvey made their home in Rigby, Idaho. She taught at her alma mater, worked as a school nurse, and later as a Jefferson County Health Nurse and public health nurse for District Seven Health Department where she served her community and surrounding areas for 19 years. After retiring, she continued her passion for service and became a consultant at a group home for patients with disabilities until the age of 80.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in various callings throughout her life. She found joy in working hard whether it was at work or at home on the farm. Road trips with her husband, visiting her family, and traveling abroad became a favorite past time.
Afton is survived by her daughter, Linda Jean (Michael) Reeves of Rigby, ID; son, Glen Harvey (Melinda) Bills of Swan Valley, ID; son, Mark Steven Bills of Rigby, ID; son Kerry David (Kathy) Bills of Rigby, ID; brother, Wayne (Nola) Curtis of Idaho Falls, ID; 19 grandchildren, 104 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Bills; her parents, Vernon and Inez Curtis; and grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emilee, and Jeremy Bills.
We would like to extend our deep appreciation to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their loving tender care to our mother.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Afton was born August 16, 1924, in Teton Valley just outside of Victor, Idaho, to Vernon Eli Curtis and Inez Ricks Curtis. She grew up and attended schools in Victor and Shelley, Idaho. After graduating from Shelley High School in 1942, she continued her education earning her degree as a registered nurse from the Idaho Falls LDS School of Nursing in 1945.
On April 28, 1944, she was married and sealed to her eternal companion, William Harvey Bills, in the Logan, Utah temple. Afton and Harvey made their home in Rigby, Idaho. She taught at her alma mater, worked as a school nurse, and later as a Jefferson County Health Nurse and public health nurse for District Seven Health Department where she served her community and surrounding areas for 19 years. After retiring, she continued her passion for service and became a consultant at a group home for patients with disabilities until the age of 80.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in various callings throughout her life. She found joy in working hard whether it was at work or at home on the farm. Road trips with her husband, visiting her family, and traveling abroad became a favorite past time.
Afton is survived by her daughter, Linda Jean (Michael) Reeves of Rigby, ID; son, Glen Harvey (Melinda) Bills of Swan Valley, ID; son, Mark Steven Bills of Rigby, ID; son Kerry David (Kathy) Bills of Rigby, ID; brother, Wayne (Nola) Curtis of Idaho Falls, ID; 19 grandchildren, 104 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Bills; her parents, Vernon and Inez Curtis; and grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emilee, and Jeremy Bills.
We would like to extend our deep appreciation to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their loving tender care to our mother.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 1, 2020.