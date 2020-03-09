|
Afton H. Ondricek, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society.
Afton was born October 24, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thomas Cowley Hancock and Thelma Hancock Godfrey Cooper. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from high school in Orland, Calfornia.
On February 10, 1956, she married Gerald Louis Ondricek Sr., in Orland, California. Together they raised six children: Dennis, Gerald, Karen, James, Lynda, and Crystal. Afton and Gerald made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Afton was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, singing, traveling, square dancing, and swimming. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Afton is survived by her loving children, Dennis R. (Martha E.) Ondricek of Little Rock, AK; Gerald L. (LeAnn) Ondricek, Jr. of Pennsville, NJ; Karen K. (David) Sterling of Idaho Falls, ID; James T. (Wendy) Ondricek of South Weber, UT; Lynda J. (Seymour J.) Thornock of Idaho Falls, ID; and Crystal Ondricek of Germany; 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandchild, Joseph Ondricek.
Services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 9, 2020