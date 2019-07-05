Afton Call Wood, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 4, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.



Afton was born November 13, 1927, in Layton, Utah, to Irvin Call and Mary Wood Call. She was the seventh child of thirteen children. She grew up and attended schools in Layton, Utah. She also attended Utah State University.



She met her sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Wood in high school and they married on July 16, 1948, in Logan, Utah. To this union were born five children, Dale, Stanley, Michael, Barbara, and JoAnne. Afton and Dick made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various auxiliaries. Afton served three separate missions with her husband for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Portland, Oregon; Salvadore, Brazil; and the Recife, Brazil Temple. She was also a volunteer at the hospital serving as the Gift Shop buyer and Auxiliary President. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, snowmobiling, playing games at the family cabin, family history, and traveling. Dick and Afton did everything together. They loved the outdoors and hiked Table Rock as well as the Grand Canyon. She also floated the Middle Fork of the Salmon River at the age of 80. Afton loved being with kids, especially spending time with her grandkids. She also looked forward each year to a sister's party with her six sisters and one sister-in-law.



Afton is survived by her loving husband, Dick Wood of Idaho Falls; son, Dale (Betty) Wood of Rigby, ID; son, Stanley (Renee) Wood of Coeur d' Alene, ID; son, Michael (Simone) Wood of Idaho Falls; daughter, Barbara (Jim) Owen of Dundee, MI; son-in-law, Bryon Reed of Idaho Falls; sister, Shirley Byers of Bountiful, UT; 26 grandchildren, 84 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, JoAnne Reed; and grandson, Richard James Owen.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Cedar Ridge Ward, 3195 S. Holmes Avenue, with Bishop Nolan Jensen officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.



